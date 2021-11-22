Crypto Payments Biz MoonPay Blasts Off With $555M Series A

By Elise Hansen (November 22, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency payments technology company MoonPay said Monday it raised $555 million in a whopping Series A round with a sky-high, $3.4 billion valuation that the company said it will use to help grow cryptocurrency adoption. MoonPay's technology allows users to convert traditional, fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies. Its services for enterprise partners include so-called know-your-customer checks, payment processing and fraud prevention, according to its website. Since its 2019 founding, the company has processed more than $2 billion in transactions and inked partnerships with more than 250 businesses, according to the announcement. The funds will be used to spur growth, aid international expansion...

