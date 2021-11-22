USCIS Mistakenly Rejected Work Permits For Crime Victims

By Mike LaSusa (November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services mistakenly rejected around 1,500 work permit applications filed by crime victims seeking U visas because they didn't pay a fee or request a waiver, even though neither was required, the agency said Monday. USCIS said it will allow those who were wrongly turned down to reapply without charge, and that it would refund fees that were unnecessarily paid by some applicants. "USCIS is taking steps to identify affected applicants and establish a process to issue refunds by March 22, 2022, where applicable," the agency said Monday in a statement. The issue stemmed from a June 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS