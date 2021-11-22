Biz Must Bargain With Disabled Janitors, NLRB Tells 4th Circ.

By Braden Campbell (November 22, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the Fourth Circuit on Monday to enforce its ruling that a government contractor must bargain with a unit made up mostly of disabled janitors, disputing the company's claim that the workers are job trainees rather than employees. The board said ample evidence supports its finding that VSP's operation is "typically industrial" rather than "primarily rehabilitative," most notably that the company disciplines disabled and nondisabled unit members equally and that it does little to help the disabled members transition to other jobs. "VSP applies a progressive-discipline system to all janitors and has disciplined and discharged disabled...

