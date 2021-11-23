Rehab Joint Venture Is Kickback Minefield, Watchdog Says

By Adam Lidgett (November 23, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services watchdog said it likely would sanction a would-be deal between a therapy services contractor and a long-term care facilities owner, saying the proposed deal has "problematic" elements. In an advisory opinion posted Monday, HHS' Office of Inspector General looked at a proposed joint venture between the contractor and a company that owns facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Under that joint venture, the contractor — which provides services for rehabilitation programs — would provide employees and equipment for the newly formed joint venture company and take a 60% stake in it, while the...

