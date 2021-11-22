Pesticide Use Targeted In New Senate Farmworker Safety Bill

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 22, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced a bill Monday that would ban the use of some pesticides and provide additional workplace protections for farmworkers harmed by the chemicals. On Monday, Booker presented a bill meant to update the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act of 1972, or FIFRA, and bolster safeguards for farmworkers through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "The [EPA] regularly fails to incorporate updated scientific understanding to protect human health and the environment from the harmful effects of pesticide products, as envisioned by [FIFRA], resulting in the use of billions of pounds of pesticides every year that were approved based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS