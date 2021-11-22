CORRECTED: PTAB Axes Patent After Purdue Ch. 11 Delay

By Andrew Karpan (November 22, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a Purdue Pharma patent for an opioid with an abuse deterrent, faulting the patent description and rejecting Purdue's argument that the board took too long to issue a decision. Friday's ruling from the patent board came more than two years after a decision on the post-grant petition from Collegium Pharmaceutical was originally due. The delay was caused by Purdue's filing for bankruptcy in September 2019 in an effort to hold back the wave of lawsuits the company faced over its role marketing drugs in the opioid crisis. The Chapter 11 filing put a plug...

