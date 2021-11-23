Fox Rothschild Nabs IP Partner With Pharma Background

By Sam Reisman (November 23, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added intellectual property attorney and former neuro-pharmaceutical researcher Jayashree Mitra as a partner in the firm's New York office, the firm announced on Monday. A scientist before becoming an attorney, Mitra's legal practice focuses on patent litigation and antitrust matters in the cannabis, psychedelics, emerging technology and biotech spaces. "I call myself an accidental lawyer because that's literally what happened," Mitra told Law360 on Tuesday. "I got into a car accident, and I couldn't work in a lab, but I like talking about science and about the story behind inventions and the philosophy of science." "I became...

