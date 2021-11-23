What Return Of Fraud On USPTO Means For TM Practitioners

By Laura Winston (November 23, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Findings of fraud on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in trademark cases are not very common. When the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board cancels a trademark registration for fraud, you know it means business. Such was the case in the TTAB's Sept. 30 precedential decision in the consolidated cases of Chutter Inc. v. Great Management Group LLC and Chutter Inc. v. Great Concepts LLC.[1] U.S. trademark law provides that a trademark registration may be canceled if it was obtained fraudulently. A registration may also be canceled if the registrant commits fraud in post-registration filings, including a Lanham Act Section 15...

