Jury Awards Steuben Foods $38M In Packaging Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (December 1, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal jury has awarded Steuben Foods $38.3 million as a reasonable royalty payment after finding that Shibuya and dairy company HP Hood infringed a series of food packaging patents. According to a Nov. 22 jury verdict, Steuben Foods Inc. should receive a reasonable royalty of $38,322,283.78. The jury found in favor of Steuben Foods in an infringement suit that targeted Shibuya Hoppmann Corp., Shibuya Kogyo Co. Ltd. and HP Hood LLC, according to the verdict form. Additionally, the jury found that various claims-at-issue in the three patents were not invalid. The patents-at-issue before the jury were for methods of...

