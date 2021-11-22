Arco Says Feds Should Share Blame In Botched Mine Cleanup

By Caleb Drickey (November 22, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Atlantic Richfield Co. has argued that the federal government's oversight of a botched operation to clean up an abandoned uranium mine on tribal land made it partially liable for subsequent cleanup costs. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday in New Mexico federal court, the oil company better known as Arco argued that the federal government's own incompetent leadership of cleanup efforts the 1980s and '90s partially absolved its former partners of covering further costs. "The United States … designed and implemented a cleanup effort that included, among other things, dumping [uranium] stockpiles into the mine's open pits, a location where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS