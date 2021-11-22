US, Turkey Settle Differences In Digital Tax Dispute

By Grace Dixon (November 22, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Turkey and the United States inked a deal under which Turkey will roll back digital service taxes that largely landed on U.S. tech companies, duplicating an earlier agreement reached with a handful of European countries. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced in a statement Monday that it will officially toss tariffs finalized, but never officially imposed, on Turkish goods in return for Turkey's agreement to walk back its 7.5% digital tax that hit American tech companies particularly hard. The deal will follow along the same lines as an agreement reached with the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Austria...

