Royal Raises $55M To Bring NFTs To Musicians And Fans

By Elise Hansen (November 22, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- Royal, a music and digital-asset platform that allows listeners to earn royalties alongside artists, said Monday it had raised $55 million in a Series A round that featured support from artists such as The Chainsmokers and Nas. Royal Markets Inc. says the funds will help it build its platform for musicians and music collectors. Royal is building a platform that will allow listeners to buy an interest in songs directly from artists, and collectors can then receive some royalties for the songs they buy. Royal uses a digital asset that it calls a "limited digital asset" or LDA. An LDA is...

