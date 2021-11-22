Chile Power Plant Cleared To Tap $20M Del. Ch. 11 Loan

By Jeff Montgomery (November 22, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Bankrupt Chilean hydroelectric venture Alto Maipo SpA secured a Delaware judge's approval Monday for interim access to as much as $20 million of a $50 million debtor-in-possession loan earmarked for the $2.5 billion water-power project threatened by dwindling Andes stream flows. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens cleared with few questions Alto Maipo's initial access to the DIP loan provided by Alto Maipo parent AES Andes SpA, an affiliate of Virginia-based, global electricity supplier AES Corp. Luke A. Barefoot of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, counsel to the debtors, told the judge that no other lenders would offer or agree...

