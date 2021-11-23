11th Circ. Asked To Toss Oyster Bar's Virus Coverage Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 23, 2021, 12:36 PM EST) -- An insurer asked the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to honor a lower court's dismissal of a Miami oyster bar's suit over virus coverage claims, arguing that its policy insures property and that COVID-19 cannot cause actual physical damage to the bar. Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. filed a brief on Monday asking that the court affirm a Florida federal court's dismissal of Mignonette Miami's lawsuit, claiming that the oyster bar did not suffer any direct physical damage and, as such, it is not entitled to coverage. "A person who contracted COVID-19 would not say that she suffered 'direct physical loss...

