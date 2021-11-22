Board Says It Has Power Over Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy Plan

By Vince Sullivan (November 22, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Financial Oversight and Management Board pursuing a restructuring of Puerto Rico's debt made its final arguments in support of its bankruptcy plan Monday, telling a federal judge that the legislation that created the board gives it the sole power to determine the treatment of the island's creditors. During a hearing in San Juan, oversight board attorney Martin J. Bienenstock of Proskauer Rose LLP said that changes to public employee pensions are a critical part of the proposed plan of adjustment and that legislative efforts to enact pension reforms this month are inconsistent with the fiscal plan certified by the board....

