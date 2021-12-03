Rutgers Dedicates Residence Hall To Justice Ginsburg

By Nick Muscavage (December 3, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- Rutgers University recently dedicated a residence hall in Newark in honor of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and hosted her daughter at the ribbon-cutting event. Jane C. Ginsburg, the daughter of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaking at a ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, after Rutgers University-Newark dedicated a building in honor of her mother.(Courtesy of Rutgers University) Jane C. Ginsburg, a professor at Columbia School of Law, said her mother's path in history started when she became a professor at Rutgers. On Thursday afternoon, she recounted that in 1969, Rutgers law students asked her...

