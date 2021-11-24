Boutique Miami Firm AXS LAW Snags New Partner

By Madison Arnold (November 24, 2021, 9:02 AM EST) -- Boutique Miami firm AXS LAW Group has hired a new financial restructuring and business litigation partner from Weiss Serota. AXS LAW said in a news release Monday that it has brought on Aleida Martinez-Molina from Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL, where she spent more than 11 years. Martinez-Molina started last week as a partner in the firm's growing entrepreneurial practice. Martinez-Molina has experience working in the areas of hospitality, aviation and cruises. She started her practice in creditors' rights in a law firm in New York but later decided to not be in such a narrow area of law. She...

