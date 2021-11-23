Mueller Inquiry Led To Roger Stone's Tax Troubles, Court Told

By Theresa Schliep (November 23, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- The IRS is wrongly pursuing Roger Stone over taxes he couldn't pay due to the financial strain caused by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, Stone told a Florida federal court in the $2 million case. Roger Stone alleges that an IRS suit against him would not have been filed if he were not the individual at the center of the case. (AP Photo/John Raoux) The Internal Revenue Service is suing Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump's, despite his good-faith efforts to keep up with installment payments on his taxes and his transparency with the...

