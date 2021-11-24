Novartis Wants Atty DQ'd From MS Drug Patent Row In Del.

By Rose Krebs (November 24, 2021, 11:56 AM EST) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. asked a Delaware federal court to disqualify a lawyer representing another pharmaceutical company that has filed a patent infringement suit against it related to a multiple sclerosis drug, saying the attorney is a key witness in the litigation. In a brief filed Nov. 22 in support of its disqualification motion, Novartis asserted that the court should bar Chidambaram S. Iyer of Sughrue Mion PLLC from representing plaintiff Shilpa Pharma Inc. because the company has identified him "as the only named Shilpa witness to several 2016 discussions with Novartis about licensing the patent" at issue in the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS