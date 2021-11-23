Boston Should Have Let Christian Flag Fly, Feds Tell Justices

By Brian Dowling (November 23, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The federal government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to overturn a First Circuit decision and find that Boston violated the free speech rights of a group by denying its request to raise a Christian flag on a city-owned flagpole. The U.S. solicitor general's amicus brief — filed Monday as 15 other groups also sought to bend the justices' ears on the case — said the First Circuit got it wrong when it classified Boston's practice of letting groups hoist flags on a city pole as "government speech." "The city's flag-raising program is not government speech, but instead a forum for...

