FCA Sues Former Execs Of Collapsed Mobile App Co.

By Richard Crump (November 23, 2021, 12:32 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has launched legal proceedings against two former executives at Globo, six years after the regulator began investigating the U.K. mobile technology developer that collapsed into administration in 2015 amid allegations of accounting fraud. The finance watchdog has filed a High Court claim against the founder and the former chief financial officer of a mobile technology developer, according to HM Courts and Tribunals. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The finance watchdog filed a claim at the High Court on Thursday against Konstantinos Papadimitrakopoulos, Globo's founder and former chief executive, and Dimitris Gryparis, the company's former chief financial officer, according to an...

