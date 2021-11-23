Impossible Foods Bags $500M In Mirae Asset-Led Funding

By Benjamin Horney (November 23, 2021, 10:21 AM EST) -- Plant-based meat substitute provider Impossible Foods said Tuesday that it has raised $500 million in a funding round led by existing investor Mirae Asset Global Investments, increasing the total amount of capital raised by the company since its 2011 inception to nearly $2 billion. The fresh capital will be used for a variety of purposes, including to put products made by Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods on more shelves, to invest in internal technology and to expand internationally, according to a statement. Mirae Asset led a previous $500 million funding round for Impossible Foods back in March 2020. In Tuesday's statement,...

