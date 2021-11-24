UK Brand Superdry Settles TM Suit With Online Retailer

By Silvia Martelli (November 24, 2021, 1:19 PM GMT) -- Superdry has reached a settlement in a lawsuit it brought against ASOS PLC over the sale of clothes by the British online retailer that allegedly infringes the clothing brand's trademarked "Osaka" design and associated Japanese characters. Judge Richard Hacon has signed off a deal at the High Court, resolving a case brought by DKH Retail Ltd., which trades as Superdry, over clothes that ASOS allegedly sold using Superdry's "Osaka" trademark. The two sides agreed to settle on Nov. 4, according to the Tomlin order — dated Nov. 19 and now made public — which allows the companies to return to court to...

