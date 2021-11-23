Signature Litigation Hires Finance Partner From Dechert

By Irene Madongo (November 23, 2021, 5:07 PM GMT) -- Signature Litigation LLP said on Tuesday that it has recruited Simon Fawell from Dechert as a structured finance and financial services disputes partner for its London office. Fawell is experienced in covering complex banking and structured finance disputes, often involving insolvency, the boutique law firm said. His specialist areas include asset financing, leasing and derivatives. He also advises on insurance and recovery from cyber-breaches, Signature added. He leaves Dechert after just two-and-a-half years, having spent 12 years before that at Sidley Austin LLP, where he was made a partner in 2012. The new recruit, who will be joining Signature on Nov. 29, said...

