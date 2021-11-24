Enviro Groups Say Dam Operator Can't Dodge Salmon Suit

By Clark Mindock (November 24, 2021, 9:31 AM EST) -- Environmental groups have pushed back on an effort by the owner of hydroelectric dams to dodge a suit claiming those facilities are violating the Endangered Species Act by killing a protected species of salmon, arguing they've provided plenty of specifics. The Atlantic Salmon Federation US, the Conservation Law Foundation, Maine Rivers and the Natural Resources Council of Maine told a Maine federal court on Nov. 22 that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's attempt to dismiss the suit missed the mark and asked that the case be allowed to proceed. While Brookfield had argued earlier this month that the ESA suit was a...

