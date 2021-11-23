EU Raids Defense Company In Probe Of Possible Cartel

By Christopher Cole (November 23, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- European Union competition authorities raided a company in the defense sector Tuesday, looking for potential evidence of unlawful cartel activity, the European Commission said. The commission kept details close to the vest and did not disclose the country in which the unannounced inspection took place, but said an official from the relevant national competition authority accompanied the EU investigators. The watchdog said in a statement that it "has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," which would run afoul of Article 101 of the Treaty of the Functioning of the...

