Pipe Maker Sues Commerce For Enforcing COVID-19 Deadline

By Alyssa Aquino (November 23, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A foreign pipe maker sued the U.S. Department of Commerce for raising its anti-dumping duties after missing a filing deadline, saying its legal team made reasonable efforts to meet a deadline set during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes Ind. LLC told the U.S. Court of International Trade that the file its Barnes Richardson & Colburn LLP team attempted to submit by 5 p.m., April 14, 2020, was the first anti-dumping submission the firm had filed after Washington, D.C., issued a stay-at-home order. The file overwhelmed computers, causing a two-hour delay that shouldn't have resulted in...

