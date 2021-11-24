Reed Smith Steers Fintech-Oriented SPAC's $250M IPO Filing

By Charlie Innis (November 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Athena Technology Acquisition II, a special-purpose acquisition company targeting fintech, enterprise and health-tech industries, filed plans Tuesday for a $250 million initial public offering, with guidance from Reed Smith and underwriters' counsel Shearman & Sterling. The SPAC, also known as a blank-check company, plans to offer 25 million units at $10 per unit, raising $250 million. Each unit will carry one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant. Unitholders can use one whole warrant to purchase a share of common stock for $11.50 about a month after the company completes a merger. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II, which plans to...

