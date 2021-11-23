EOIR Issues Guidance For Pausing Deportation Cases

By Grace Dixon (November 23, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- Immigration judges should administratively close cases in which respondents are granted temporary protected status or when visa applications are approved, according to new guidance from the Executive Office for Immigration Review instructing judges on how to apply their recently reinstated authority. EOIR Director David L. Neal said in a memorandum that judges should actively identify cases where administrative closure, a means to temporarily pause deportation proceedings, may be warranted as a way to streamline enforcement priorities. "EOIR has finite resources and a daunting caseload," Neal said. "Given this reality, it is important that adjudicators focus on two categories of cases: those...

