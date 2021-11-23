Bitcoin Trial Jurors Mull Claims 'Inventor' Stole, Hid Assets

By Carolina Bolado (November 23, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the multibillion-dollar dispute between self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright and the estate of computer forensic expert Dave Kleiman over whether the two had a business partnership to mine bitcoin. The Miami federal jury is tasked with determining whether Wright stole assets from the company he and Kleiman formed in 2011, called W&K Info Defense Research LLC, and hid them from Kleiman's estate after his death in 2013. In closing arguments Tuesday, Vel Freedman, who represents Dave Kleiman's brother Ira Kleiman, took jurors through the emails and other documents they'd seen throughout the three-week trial to urge...

