Pa. Seeks To Reinstate Stay On Lifting School Mask Order

By Matthew Santoni (November 23, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health has asked the state Supreme Court to keep her order requiring masks in schools until a challenge can be decided by the justices, arguing that a lower court's ruling against the order would increase the chance of COVID-19 spreading just before students travel or see family for the holidays. Acting Secretary Alison Beam asked the justices to reinstate the "automatic supersedeas" that put a hold on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania's Nov. 10 ruling that the school mask mandate should have gone through a regulatory review process, since the point of the supersedeas and her appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS