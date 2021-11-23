Judge Discharges Hospital's Suit Over Botched Settlement

By Shane Dilworth (November 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge scrapped a hospital's suit accusing its medical malpractice insurer of botching the settlement of state court litigation over birth injuries, finding the facility failed to clearly establish the amount of damages it sustained. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson said in Monday's ruling that the future impact of depleted insurance coverage available to Moses Taylor Hospital from medical malpractice liability insurance provider Coverys could not support a claim for breach of contract. The judge explained that Moses Taylor needed to allege nonspeculative damages in order to bring a cause of action for breach of contract against the provider...

