How 'Rocket Dockets' Are Affecting IPR Discretionary Denials

By Michael Rosato, Jad Mills and Grace Winschel (November 24, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- Controversies about where patent validity disputes should be adjudicated have become heated. So heated, in fact, that members of Congress have requested an investigation into the concentration of patent cases in certain district courts.[1] Lawsuits have been filed against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to challenge the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's discretion not to institute Leahy-Smith America Invents Act trials based on the schedule of copending district court cases.[2] Some argue that district court trial dates are continued too frequently to provide a reliable basis to forego PTAB evaluation of the patent.[3] This past September, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.,...

