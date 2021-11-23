Texas Panel Sides With Dallas In Mask Mandate Row

By Michelle Casady (November 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has sided with the Dallas County official who implemented a local mask mandate, bucking arguments from Gov. Greg Abbott that he has authority to ban the measure statewide. The ruling, issued Monday, comes after the Fifth Court of Appeals panel during oral arguments last month expressed doubts about the governor's claim that the Texas Disaster Act should be interpreted broadly to grant him the authority to issue a statewide ban on masking. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the chief administrative officer of the county, said the Texas Disaster Act gives him authority to declare and respond to...

