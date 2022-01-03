International Tax Cases To Watch In 2022

By Natalie Olivo (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Courts will continue grappling this year with high-stakes cases brought by major U.S. multinationals that have accused federal tax authorities of overstepping, with disputes including FedEx's challenge to repatriation regulations and Facebook's fight against multibillion-dollar adjustments to its tax bill. As the new year unfolds, courts across the country will weigh in on several closely watched cases where companies have claimed the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury reached beyond their authority — specifically, when making income adjustments or writing regulations. Facebook, for example, is challenging a transfer pricing adjustment from the IRS, which contended that the tech giant...

