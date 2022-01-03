Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

International Tax Cases To Watch In 2022

By Natalie Olivo (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Courts will continue grappling this year with high-stakes cases brought by major U.S. multinationals that have accused federal tax authorities of overstepping, with disputes including FedEx's challenge to repatriation regulations and Facebook's fight against multibillion-dollar adjustments to its tax bill.

As the new year unfolds, courts across the country will weigh in on several closely watched cases where companies have claimed the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury reached beyond their authority — specifically, when making income adjustments or writing regulations. Facebook, for example, is challenging a transfer pricing adjustment from the IRS, which contended that the tech giant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!