DOJ Sues To Block US Sugar Deal

By Bryan Koenig and Matthew Perlman (November 23, 2021, 11:48 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in Delaware on Tuesday seeking to stop U.S. Sugar from acquiring Imperial Sugar Co., alleging the transaction "would leave an overwhelming majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of only two producers." The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued to stop U.S. Sugar from acquiring Imperial Sugar. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) U.S. Sugar's plan to purchase Imperial from Louis Dreyfus Co. was announced in March and includes the acquisition of refining and other operations in Georgia and Kentucky. Privately held U.S. Sugar is based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS