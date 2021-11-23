Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Sues To Block US Sugar Deal

By Bryan Koenig and Matthew Perlman (November 23, 2021, 11:48 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in Delaware on Tuesday seeking to stop U.S. Sugar from acquiring Imperial Sugar Co., alleging the transaction "would leave an overwhelming majority of refined sugar sales across the Southeast in the hands of only two producers."

U.S. Sugar's plan to purchase Imperial from Louis Dreyfus Co. was announced in March and includes the acquisition of refining and other operations in Georgia and Kentucky.

