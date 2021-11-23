Refiner Can Pay Lower Retention In Securities Coverage Suit

By Daniel Tay (November 23, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- A CVR Refining LP unit can pay a lower retention in two securities class actions alleging it manipulated stock prices, a Delaware state court said Tuesday, saying a higher retention for claims related to mergers did not apply. CVR Energy only needs to pay a $1 million retention under its primary insurance policy with XL Specialty Insurance Co., a Delaware state court ruled. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) The court rejected arguments by five insurers that the higher retention of $2.5 million for merger-related claims applied because the endorsement providing for the higher retention applied to claims involving the acquisition of any entity or...

