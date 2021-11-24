EU Resumes Antitrust Probe Of $2B Hyundai, Daewoo Deal

By Christopher Cole (November 24, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Europe's antitrust authority has restarted its investigation into possible anticompetitive impacts of the nearly $2 billion planned tie-up of major shipbuilders owned by Hyundai and Daewoo. The European Commission said in a Nov. 18 notification on its website that the probe was expected to wrap up by Jan. 20. The commission did not make any comment on the status of the case. The commission said in December 2019 that it would launch an in-depth probe of the Korean shipbuilding companies' merger, saying its preliminary probe revealed concerns that it would hurt competition on the continent. The combination of Daewoo Shipbuilding &...

