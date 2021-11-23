3rd Circ. Says Couples Can't Challenge Pa. COVID Measures

By Bill Wichert (November 23, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday brushed aside two Pennsylvania couples' claims that state measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 were unconstitutional, saying their challenge to a since-expired mask rule is moot and they do not have standing to go after a contact tracing program. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a Pennsylvania federal judge's ruling last year denying a motion from Chad Parker and Rebecca Kenwick-Parker and Mark and Donna Redman seeking a preliminary injunction that would have barred state officials from enforcing the measures. Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael A. Chagares said the...

