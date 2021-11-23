Feds Try To Sniff Out Poop-Mailing Postal Worker In Court

By Matthew Santoni (November 23, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Office of Inspector General asked a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday to help it sniff out who sent a package of fake feces to harass a postal supervisor, seeking to enforce a subpoena on a Pittsburgh-based company called "Poop Senders," according to court documents. The OIG's office said it had tried to serve two subpoenas on the company, which advertises that it allows users to anonymously send "cow dung," "elephant crap" and "gorilla dung" as a gag gift or "sweet revenge," as part of its investigation into the harassment of a U.S. Postal Service supervisor in Michigan, which included the...

