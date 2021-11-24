Reed Smith Adds Ex-Kirkland Corporate Partner In NY

By Matt Perez (November 24, 2021, 1:21 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP has hired a former Kirkland partner for its global corporate group out of New York. Ian Sherwin moves over to the firm as a partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he worked on executive compensation matters, Reed Smith said Tuesday. "Ian's keen knowledge of the critical aspects of executive compensation, coupled with his transactional experience, brings additional depth to our capabilities," Reed Smith's managing partner in New York, Cindy Minniti, said in a statement. "His practice complements our existing capabilities. We're happy to welcome him to the firm." In his practice, Sherwin represents private and public companies...

