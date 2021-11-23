T-Mobile To Pay $19.5M To End FCC's 911 Outage Probe

By Dave Simpson (November 23, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- T-Mobile has agreed to pay $19.5 million to end a Federal Communications Commission investigation into its 911 emergency system, following a June 2020 outage that resulted in 23,621 failed calls to 911, the commission announced Tuesday. T-Mobile USA Inc. will also implement a compliance plan, according to a consent decree, under which the FCC will drop its probe into whether the carrier violated the commission's rules in connection with the June 15, 2020, outage. "Notably, the compliance measures contain new commitments by T-Mobile to improve the 911 outage notices given to [public safety answering points], including providing PSAPs with a wide...

