Polsinelli Snags Health Care Atty From Nossaman

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 29, 2021, 11:21 AM EST) -- Polsinelli PC tapped a health care lawyer from Nossaman LLP to be a shareholder in its San Francisco office. Rebecca Hoyes, who joined the firm last week after spending six years with Nossaman, specializes in advising hospitals and medical staff on a variety of employment and governance issues. She joins the firm's growing health care litigation practice. "I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Polsinelli's distinguished team of healthcare attorneys," Hoyes said in a Nov. 22 release. "Integrating into a strong, well-known healthcare practice with the comprehensive ability to meet the legal needs of health care clients is what...

