Plane Co. Bid To Toss Suit Over Loss Of Hemp Goes Nowhere

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 24, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge said Tuesday a case brought by a hemp distributor against a charter plane company over a destroyed shipment can proceed, ruling that his court does indeed have personal jurisdiction over the case. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney said that California-based Planet Nine Private Air LLC's business affairs in the Tar Heel state with North Carolina hemp company We CBD LLC were enough for his court to have jurisdiction. The judge wrote that Planet Nine had sufficient business dealings with We CBD "that this court's exercise of personal jurisdiction over it does not offend traditional notions...

