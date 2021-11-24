Insurer's Winery Fire Suit Axed In Favor Of State Court Action

By Eli Flesch (November 24, 2021, 2:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed Kinsale Insurance Co.'s suit against a Napa Valley winery over coverage for damages from the 2020 Glass Fire, saying the same issues could be resolved in a state court suit brought by the winery. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Tuesday that keeping Kinsale's suit in federal court created the risk of inconsistent rulings with the state court suit, which was brought by the Fairwinds Estate Winery for coverage under Kinsale's excess policy. "While this case is wrapped in the garb of the Declaratory Judgment Act, the core legal issue to be decided is what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS