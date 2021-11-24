1st Circ. OKs Tossing Investment Analyst's Defamation Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 24, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision to toss an equity research analyst's defamation suit against a company that ranks financial analysts, finding that she didn't show that anyone in Massachusetts saw her low rating on the company's website. U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron, writing the panel's Tuesday opinion, said a Massachusetts federal court was right to dismiss analyst Ching-Yi Lin's case against TipRanks Ltd., an Israel-based company that aggregates public, online financial data to rank financial analysts based on the performance of their investment recommendations. The panel found that in light of the First Circuit's 2018 decision...

