3rd Circ. Tosses Atty Impostor's Conviction For Cosby Filing

By Ryan Boysen (November 24, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man sentenced to 32 months in prison for making false statements in a misguided attempt to support Bill Cosby had his conviction overturned on appeal when a Third Circuit panel called him "a warning about our internet-addicted culture" but found his conduct was too inconsequential to violate the letter of the law. Joseph R. Johnson Jr. impersonated the attorney of a woman who accused Cosby of rape in order to file a document in federal court indicating the victim might have failed to pay taxes on an earlier settlement with Cosby over the same allegations. The filing was immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS