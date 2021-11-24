Jury Awards Liquor Distributor $11.75M Against Jagermeister

By Hannah Albarazi (November 24, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal jury awarded $11.75 million in damages Monday to beverage distributor Major Brands Inc., determining that liquor manufacturer Mast-Jagermeister violated Missouri's Franchise Act by attempting to terminate without cause Major Brand's role as Jagermeister's distributor in Missouri and replace it with national distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The jury also sided with Major Brands on its claim of tortious interference against Southern Glazer's and Southern Glazer's Missouri and with Major Brands on its claim of civil conspiracy in violation of the Missouri Alcohol Franchise Law against Southern Glazer's, Southern Glazer's Missouri and Mast-Jagermeister US Inc. Missouri is one...

