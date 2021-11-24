Credit Suisse Fights Privilege Claim In $100M MBS Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 24, 2021, 5:58 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse urged the High Court on Wednesday to allow it access to information about the identity of individuals involved in a $100 million suit brought against it by an investment vehicle over mortgage-backed securities, saying its opponents' claim to legal privilege should be rejected. Tamara Oppenheimer QC of Fountain Court Chambers, acting for the Swiss bank, told High Court Judge Robin Knowles that there should be no legal privilege associated with the identity of individuals who are involved in instructing lawyers in a case. Loreley Financing (Jersey) No. 30 Ltd., a Jersey-based investment vehicle suing the banking giant over mortgage-backed...

