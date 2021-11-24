Chelsea FC Owner Wins First Round Of Defamation Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 24, 2021, 2:04 PM GMT) -- Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich claimed victory on Wednesday in the first stage of a High Court libel suit against the publishers and author of a bestselling book about the modern Kremlin, as a judge ruled that passages were defamatory. A High Court judge has found that all nine of the meanings in the book that Roman Abramovich, pictured, had complained about were defamatory. (Photo by Artyom Geodakyan\TASS via Getty Images) Judge Amanda Tipples found that allegations in journalist Catherine Belton's best-selling book — that the 55-year-old billionaire bought Chelsea FC on Vladimir Putin's orders to gain influence in Britain...

